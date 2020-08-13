Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ASIX Electronics Corp. Press Release

ASIX Launches New Quad Port TSN Gigabit Ethernet PCIe NIC Solution

The combination of TSN with OPC UA provides the key technology to realize the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) (known as Industrial Internet), and will become a rising star of next generation industrial communication technologies in the coming future.

Hsinchu, Taiwan, August 13, 2020



Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) technology is a set of IEEE 802.1 standards under development by the IEEE TSN Task Group and is an OSI model Layer 2: Data Link Layer (DLL) communication technology. TSN provides hard real-time, deterministic, and low latency capabilities on standard Ethernet to meet the real-time data transmission requirements for industrial communication. The Open Platform Communication Unified Architecture (OPC UA) technology is a cross-platform machine-to-machine (M2M) industrial communication protocol standard developed by the OPC Foundation based on the application layer of the OSI seven-layer model, which provides common industrial communication languages between different industrial automation machines. The combination of TSN with OPC UA provides the key technology to realize the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) (known as Industrial Internet), and will become a rising star of next generation industrial communication technologies in the coming future.



ASIX Electronics Corporation has been deeply involved in the research and development of Industrial Ethernet/EtherCAT/TSN technologies. After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller and a new generation EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area, ASIX today launches a new TSN product, AXM57104 Quad Port TSN Gigabit Ethernet PCIe NIC Card, which can easily converge the IT (Information Technology) network and OT (Operation Technology) networks for industrial communication applications.



The AXM57104, compliant to PCI Express base spec. v2.1 Gen1, supports enhanced TSN functions included the timing and synchronization compliant to IEEE 802.1 AS-Rev/AS and IEEE 1588V2, the Forwarding and Queuing of Time Sensitive Streams (FQTSS): Specifies Credit-Based Shaper (CBS) compliant to IEEE 802.1Qav, the Time-Aware Shaper (TAS) compliant to IEEE 802.1Qbv, and the Per-Stream Filtering and Policing (PSFP) compliant to IEEE 802.1Qci. AXM57104 also supports 32 synchronous I/O pins, one Pulse Per Second (PPS) output and field upgradable via In Application Programming (IAP).



The AXM57104 is a cost-efficient PCIe to TSN solution for IIoT applications to enable TSN functions on industrial automation platforms, Fieldbus over TSN gateways and converge the non-real-time IT network and real-time OT networks (included different industrial Ethernet protocols such as EtherCAT/PROFINET/EtherNet IP/etc.).



ASIX offers AXM57104 Board Support Package (BSP) for designers to speed up the development of AXM57104 TSN products. ASIX has outstanding engineering teams to provide customers the professional and timely technical services. For more information, please contact ASIX Electronics Corp. via e-mail: sales@asix.com.tw, or visit ASIX website: https://www.asix.com.tw/.



About ASIX Electronics Corporation



