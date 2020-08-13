PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Where is Buttons?" by Leila Rahim


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Where is Buttons?" – a children’s animal adventure story written by Leila Rahim and illustrated by Mahmud Rahim.

Thame, United Kingdom, August 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About Where is Buttons?:

A remarkable true story that follows the paw prints of a special little cat, Buttons, and the hopeful little girl, Tammy, who never gives up hope of seeing him again...

Where is Buttons? is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 40 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653767 and 9781913653941
Dimensions: 21.0 x 0.3 x 15.2 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08CTCT974
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WIB
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About Leila Rahim (Writer)
A Nursery Nurse for over a decade in an inner-city primary school, Leila Rahim has worked with children across all backgrounds. She finds engaging with children a challenging but immensely rewarding experience. All children love a good story and, taking them along the journey whilst learning, is a key feature to encourage the love of books and increasing their literacy.

About Mahmud Rahim (Illustrator)
It is said that a picture speaks a thousand words. Mahmud Rahim has attempted to achieve this in producing the illustrations covering Buttons’ and Tammy's journey. Whether it’s a tone or particular nuance, in a gait or stance, he hopes it expresses the story as intended.

About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

