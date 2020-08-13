Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Where is Buttons?" by Leila Rahim

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Where is Buttons?" – a children’s animal adventure story written by Leila Rahim and illustrated by Mahmud Rahim.

Thame, United Kingdom, August 13, 2020 --(



A remarkable true story that follows the paw prints of a special little cat, Buttons, and the hopeful little girl, Tammy, who never gives up hope of seeing him again...



Where is Buttons? is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 40 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653767 and 9781913653941

Dimensions: 21.0 x 0.3 x 15.2 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08CTCT974

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WIB

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Leila Rahim (Writer)

A Nursery Nurse for over a decade in an inner-city primary school, Leila Rahim has worked with children across all backgrounds. She finds engaging with children a challenging but immensely rewarding experience. All children love a good story and, taking them along the journey whilst learning, is a key feature to encourage the love of books and increasing their literacy.



About Mahmud Rahim (Illustrator)

It is said that a picture speaks a thousand words. Mahmud Rahim has attempted to achieve this in producing the illustrations covering Buttons’ and Tammy's journey. Whether it’s a tone or particular nuance, in a gait or stance, he hopes it expresses the story as intended.



About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, August 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About Where is Buttons?:A remarkable true story that follows the paw prints of a special little cat, Buttons, and the hopeful little girl, Tammy, who never gives up hope of seeing him again...Where is Buttons? is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 40 pagesISBN-13: 9781913653767 and 9781913653941Dimensions: 21.0 x 0.3 x 15.2 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08CTCT974Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WIBPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About Leila Rahim (Writer)A Nursery Nurse for over a decade in an inner-city primary school, Leila Rahim has worked with children across all backgrounds. She finds engaging with children a challenging but immensely rewarding experience. All children love a good story and, taking them along the journey whilst learning, is a key feature to encourage the love of books and increasing their literacy.About Mahmud Rahim (Illustrator)It is said that a picture speaks a thousand words. Mahmud Rahim has attempted to achieve this in producing the illustrations covering Buttons’ and Tammy's journey. Whether it’s a tone or particular nuance, in a gait or stance, he hopes it expresses the story as intended.About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing