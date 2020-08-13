Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Where is Buttons?" by Leila Rahim

Thame, United Kingdom, August 13, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Where is Buttons?:
A remarkable true story that follows the paw prints of a special little cat, Buttons, and the hopeful little girl, Tammy, who never gives up hope of seeing him again...
Where is Buttons? is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 40 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653767 and 9781913653941
Dimensions: 21.0 x 0.3 x 15.2 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08CTCT974
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WIB
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Leila Rahim (Writer)
A Nursery Nurse for over a decade in an inner-city primary school, Leila Rahim has worked with children across all backgrounds. She finds engaging with children a challenging but immensely rewarding experience. All children love a good story and, taking them along the journey whilst learning, is a key feature to encourage the love of books and increasing their literacy.
About Mahmud Rahim (Illustrator)
It is said that a picture speaks a thousand words. Mahmud Rahim has attempted to achieve this in producing the illustrations covering Buttons’ and Tammy's journey. Whether it’s a tone or particular nuance, in a gait or stance, he hopes it expresses the story as intended.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002