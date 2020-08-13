Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Dying for Success" by Richard Dixon

Thame, United Kingdom, August 13, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Dying for Success:
Dying for Success is a motivational and inspirational memoir mixed with experiential learning for self-help.
Just when he thought nothing more could go wrong...
In 1999 Richard Dixon died, aged 34. Life had already been unusually tough but everything happens for a reason.
Richard’s life reads like a heart attack having experienced fabulous peaks and life-changing troughs, few people in the world who have actually died can describe the experience.
He was, of course, revived but told he would never walk again due to a life-changing disability caused whilst in hospital. Having lost a Blue-Chip career, he was now a divorced, disabled man, unemployed, bringing up two young children alone whilst suffering from PTSD and depression, courtesy of the trauma.
Could life get any worse? Yes, it could and it did! So, how did Richard come back from this and become a successful entrepreneur and coach wanting to help people?
This is a roller coaster story which seems like fiction but is all true. It teaches determination, mindset, motivation and inspiration which are necessary means required to achieve true success.
Finally, everything happens for a reason.
What’s your goal?
Through this book, Richard Dixon invites the reader to find out.
Dying for Success is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 208 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653873
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.3 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08DQ5VNXW
Audiobook available August, 2020
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DFORS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Richard Dixon - Web: www.dyingforsuccess.com
Richard currently has several business interests which revolve around people and property, two of the things he loves the most.
The business area Richard is currently developing is concerned with encouraging, motivating and inspiring people by speaking engagements and personal coaching.
Richard holds a coaching qualification but his USP is that he has practised what he preaches - hence his focus on experiential learning.
Most importantly though, after any setback, is being able to recover, rebuild, grow and achieve success through mental strength, positive attitude, resilience and the will to win.
Richard is actively seeking to engage with members of the military forces who have faced trauma and are now finding it difficult to adjust and find another purpose. Richard would welcome any interest in this area.
Richard, together with colleague, Shirley Ficken - a highly experienced professional and specialist in providing team leadership programmes – also provide “hybrid” events for corporate clients.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
