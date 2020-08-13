Private Placement Markets to Increase Its Operations in the Global Online Retail & Ecommerce Market Segments

Los Angeles, CA, August 13, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Private Placement Markets to grow its IR Operations in the Global Retail & Ecommerce Market Divisions though additional staffing of IR professionals in new strategic offices throughout the United States, Europe and Asia.
According to a data release provided by Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder and Senior Managing Member of the Private Placement Markets, “The global online retail and ecommerce market size was valued at USD $4.25 Trillion in 2019 and was expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027 prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic, but may now be at a much larger rate of growth given the demand for online retail and ecommerce during the Pandemic. Increasing usage of smartphones and the continued advances in technology and distribution leading to more convenience of purchasing daily essentials and luxury products from the comfort of home in primarily driving the growth. Moreover, the availability of almost limitless options, lower price compared to physical stores, and technology enabled online trials of apparel and accessories are some of the factors contributing to the burgeoning demand for retail ecommerce across the world. Additionally, the internet has revolutionized the retail industry by increasing the reach of retailers from the local area to overseas, allowing the business to reach the expediency of customers and increasing cross-boarder success.”
News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler