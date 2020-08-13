Big Noise: Hip Hop Artist Hundred Round Kado to Release New Single "No Attempts"

Press Releases Big Noise Press Release

According to Hundred Round Kado, "'No Attempts' is the anthem to let them know that we - New England - are here. The record was written with high energy, a lot of liquor, and a lot of fun."



The single was recorded at Phoenix Down Studios in Sommerville, Massachusetts. "No Attempts" follows up his successful single "Nino's Lips" featuring Vic Mensa.



Hundred Round Kado is one of the most influential, controversial, and versatile artists emerging out of the New England music scene. He's able to paint pictures lyrically, and now also visibly through his latest string of videos. His life experiences and pain show in his music and through his aggressive, melodic sound. He's driven by past experiences with his daughter and his Haitian roots, which also means he has the ability to crossover due to the fact he doesn't only rap in English. His name' Kado' means "gift" in French Creole.



Hundred Round Kado has worked with Hip Hop legend Wyclef Jean, and immediate plans include virtual performance and more recording.



Big Noise has worked with Hundred Round Kado since 2018, providing PR.



