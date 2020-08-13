Press Releases How 2 Media Press Release

Receive press releases from How 2 Media: By Email RSS Feeds: How2Media Announces That Hyosung Americas Will be Part of Its "World’s Greatest!..." Series

Boynton Beach, FL, August 13, 2020 --(



Hyosung is the North American market share leader and fastest growing ATM manufacturer. They are leading the branch evolution of self-service banking in financial institutions and cash management solutions in retail locations throughout North America, and they are raising the bar for innovation, responsiveness and reliability in the ATM industry. “We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers,” said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.



As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company’s facilities in Irving, Texas, just 10 minutes from DFW airport, to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and rapidly growing company, and to show the “World’s Greatest!...” viewers why Hyosung Americas was selected as the best in the ATM category, and therefore featured on the show.



“We’re honored to have been selected to be featured by 'World’s Greatest!!...'” said Hee-Eun Ahn, CEO of Hyosung Americas. “At Hyosung, we strive to raise the bar for innovation, responsiveness and reliability in the ATM industry, and we’re thrilled that this television program will spotlight our ever-growing success as a company.”



“World’s Greatest!...” is a 30-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind-the-scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.



How2Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award-winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tv



For questions, comments, concerns, or complaints, please reach out to us at feedback@how2mediaproductions.com Boynton Beach, FL, August 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- How2Media, the producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!...” announced today that they have recently selected Hyosung Americas to be a part of the popular television series. The episode will air on Aug. 17 at 5 a.m. Check local listings for network information.Hyosung is the North American market share leader and fastest growing ATM manufacturer. They are leading the branch evolution of self-service banking in financial institutions and cash management solutions in retail locations throughout North America, and they are raising the bar for innovation, responsiveness and reliability in the ATM industry. “We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers,” said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company’s facilities in Irving, Texas, just 10 minutes from DFW airport, to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and rapidly growing company, and to show the “World’s Greatest!...” viewers why Hyosung Americas was selected as the best in the ATM category, and therefore featured on the show.“We’re honored to have been selected to be featured by 'World’s Greatest!!...'” said Hee-Eun Ahn, CEO of Hyosung Americas. “At Hyosung, we strive to raise the bar for innovation, responsiveness and reliability in the ATM industry, and we’re thrilled that this television program will spotlight our ever-growing success as a company.”“World’s Greatest!...” is a 30-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind-the-scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.How2Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award-winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tvFor questions, comments, concerns, or complaints, please reach out to us at feedback@how2mediaproductions.com Contact Information How 2 Media

Steven Spencer

561-364-2645



https://www.WorldsGreatestTelevision.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from How 2 Media