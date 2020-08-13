Xentaurs Ranks 26 on the 2020 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Xentaurs Press Release

CRN® Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Exceptional Growth and Performance

Irvine, CA, August 13, 2020 --(



“We appreciate what CRN has done for channel partners and solution providers over the years. It’s an honor to be included and recognized by The Channel Company® year after year ever since we launched in 2016,” said Juan Guevara, CEO of Xentaurs. “Everyone has been effected by COVID-19 and we are grateful to be operating successfully to experience such growth.”



Today’s solution providers vie for market share within the highly competitive, fast-paced IT channel, making sustained growth and profitability noteworthy achievements. Ranking within the top 150 requires companies to continuously evolve amid the seismic shifts taking place within the marketplace. The 2020 Fast Growth 150 list recognizes these companies’ extraordinary accomplishments and dedication to the IT channel.



“Evolution within the IT ecosystem is occurring at breakneck speed. The CRN® 2020 Fast Growth 150 list highlights the achievements of elite industry-leading companies in the IT channel and their ability to innovate in an ever-changing market,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company®. “The extraordinary group of companies on this year’s list serve as an inspiration, setting an exemplary level of excellence for us to follow. We are excited to honor these industry leaders and wish them continued success in the years to come.”



A sampling of the 2020 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN® Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.



About Xentaurs



Xentaurs is the premiere digital technology consultancy and services integrator for enterprise customers. With a focus on Cloud and IaC platforms driving digital transformation, Xentaurs offers strategy, integration, and enablement to make digital business transformation a reality and empower the IT channel. To learn more visit xentaurs.com.



About The Channel Company®



The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com



