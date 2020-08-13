SPH Engineering and Eye4Software Partner to Advance Bathymetric and Hydrological Data Collection

SPH Engineering, the world’s premier UgCS software developer and integration services provider for unmanned aerial systems, and Eye4Software, a leading developer of hydrographic software, are announcing a partnership agreement to synchronize the UgCS solution for bathymetry and the Hydromagic Survey software package. The cooperation is expected to advance the methods of bathymetric and hydrological data collection with drones.

Experts from both SPH Engineering and Eye4Software worked hard to ensure compatibility of data files generated by onboard drone software with Hydromagic. NMEA 0183 with bathymetric data and SEG-Y files with full echo sounder data can be processed with Hydromagic to produce output results (depth maps, contour maps, 3D models) according to the requirements of the industry.



“I am proud to see that our brand new drone-based solution with an integrated echo sounder for bathymetric surveys has been well-received by the market and we have already made our first product shipments to meet clients’ demands. Thanks to our professional partnership with Eye4Software we can provide complete solutions and support from a single source - everything from bathymetric data collection using drones to data processing with a state-of-the-art software package,” Alexey Dobrovolskiy, CTO of SPH Engineering, comments.



"With the improved SEG-Y import function in our Hydromagic Survey package, SPH Engineering's customers can now use our hydrographic processing software which has been in use by many USV operators for years. Combining our and SPH Engineering’s technologies, it is now even possible to survey areas even an USV can't operate," Leon Steijger, CEO at Eye4Software B.V., adds.



Earlier this year SPH Engineering announced the launch of a UAV drone integrated with an echo sounder, a new product for bathymetric surveys of inland and coastal waters. This method of data collection is time- & cost-efficient and suitable for mapping, measuring, and inspections, as well as environmental monitoring.



