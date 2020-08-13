Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Announces Ultra Compact, Feature-Rich Desktop Network Appliance with 4 GbE LANs for IIoT Security Applications - the NA346

The reliable, feature-rich and expandable NA346 offers a compact, fanless design and is suitable as an entry-level SD-WAN, VPN and security gateway.

City of Industry, CA, August 13, 2020 --



The compact NA346 has one DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM slot with up to 8GB of system memory and offers one mSATA for storage. It is feature-rich with four 10/100/1000 Mbps LAN ports using the Intel® i211 Ethernet controller, one serial console port, two USB 3.0 ports and one HDMI port. It offers security through its support for Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. For reliable operation, the NA346 has screw-type DC jack and a power button with LED. It is compatible with Windows 10 and Linux (Yocto project) operating systems.



“The cutting-edge NA346 has two mini-PCIe slots and SIM socket supporting 3G/4G/LTE communications and connectors to 5G modules. The 5G network is predicted to transfer data with greater bandwidth, higher speed and boost to edge computing and AIoT applications,” said Kiwi Lee, a product manager of the Network Appliance Division at Axiomtek. “The NA346’s small form factor and fanless design is also ideal for installation into narrow, space-constraint environments that require noiseless network security appliances.”



The NA346 is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- Small form factor with fanless and noiseless design, suitable for IIoT security applications

- Powered by Intel® Celeron® processor N3350

- One DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM for up to 8GB of memory

- Feature-rich with four 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet ports (Intel® i211), one RS-232 (RJ-type), four RJ-45, two USB 3.0 and one HDMI

- Expandable with half-size PCI Express Mini Card slot, full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot and Nano SIM Socket



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd., established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



