Loveforce International to Release Nine New Singles in August

Loveforce International will release a total of nine singles on successive Fridays in August including Loveforce International will release new product on Rita Graham, Billy Ray Johnson, Honey Davis, Covid-19, Teacherz, Autumn Leaves, The Godfather of Love, InRchild and The Loveforce Collective.

Santa Clarita, CA, August 13, 2020 --(



“Many of the singles we are putting out this month are danceable.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We want to provide people with music to take their mind’s off of this global pandemic,” he continued.



The two singles debuting on Friday, August 14th are “I Have Learned” by Autumn Leaves and the Stomp Instrumental version of “Ghetto Child” by The Loveforce Collective. “I Have Learned” is a Folk song about the things that life can teach you. “Ghetto Child” has danceable instrumentation. The sound is similar to Pink Floyd circa 1980.



The book given away on Friday August 14th is Outrageous Stories 3 by Mark Wilkins. The book consists of satire and humorous short stories, parodies & other writings. Some of the titles in the e-book are “Vladi (Putin) Sings the Hits,” “A Fashion Trend Sweeping Europe,” “Men in Pig Masks attack the CIA” and “A Controversial New Reality TV Show” (involving cannibalism). The e-book will be given away on Amazon exclusively, worldwide.



The singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, Google Play, Pandora, Deezer, iHeart Radio, KKBox, iTunes, Napster, Media Net, and Net Ease.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





