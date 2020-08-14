Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Northshire Consulting, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Northshire Consulting, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Northshire Consulting and Newport Group Partner for New Pooled Employer Plan Exclusively for Chambers of Commerce and Their Members

Southington, CT, August 14, 2020 --(



Northshire’s national CCPEP will allow members of the chamber to band together for better efficiencies and pricing while also bringing together multiple chambers for enhanced benefits. CCPEP will provide relief to small businesses of many fiduciary duties and operational procedures they have today. Letters of intent from chambers and their member business are being processed today with an eye on the CCPEP effective date of January 1, 2021.



“What we consistently hear from chambers is their desire to add value to their membership and bring new opportunities to the table. Whether the solution is this Pooled Employer Plan, an Association Retirement Plan, or an efficiently run single-employer plan, Northshire can bring a full suite of options to chambers,” said Brian Williams, President at Northshire Consulting.



Newport’s data infrastructure will integrate with Northshire’s proprietary supplementary statement system and with other strategic partners such as GrowthZone.



“With the Association Retirement Plan ruling in July 2019, and the SECURE (Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement) Act passing in December, it paved the way for Chambers to take a real leadership role in the financial wellness of their community. The chamber structure is uniquely positioned to be a trusted entity with their local businesses,” added Williams.



About Newport Retirement

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Newport is a leading independent retirement services provider that helps employers - and the advisors who serve them - prepare employees for a more financially secure retirement. The company has more than $120 billion in retirement assets under administration and more than $265 billion in corporate retirement and insurance assets. Newport maintains investment objectivity, fee transparency and a commitment to flexible, responsive service. Staffed by an exceptional team of more than 1,350 retirement, insurance, and consulting professionals, the company provides retirement solutions tailored to the needs of employers of every size, from small businesses to the Fortune 1000.



About Northshire Consulting, LLC

Northshire Consulting, LLC is a leading provider of consulting and investment advisory services to Chambers across the country. In 2020 alone, Northshire has provided valuable consulting services to well over 100 Chambers who are at various stages in the 401(k) process. Their ability to partner with local advisors while coordinating the program at the national level has been extremely popular with Chambers. Northshire coordinated the first Association Retirement Plan launch for a small chamber (<500 members) in the country. Southington, CT, August 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Northshire Consulting, LLC “Northshire” a nationally recognized brand and thought leader in the Chamber of Commerce community, is pleased to announce the selection of Newport Retirement “Newport” as the recordkeeper for the national Chamber of Commerce Pooled Employer Plan (CCPEP).Northshire’s national CCPEP will allow members of the chamber to band together for better efficiencies and pricing while also bringing together multiple chambers for enhanced benefits. CCPEP will provide relief to small businesses of many fiduciary duties and operational procedures they have today. Letters of intent from chambers and their member business are being processed today with an eye on the CCPEP effective date of January 1, 2021.“What we consistently hear from chambers is their desire to add value to their membership and bring new opportunities to the table. Whether the solution is this Pooled Employer Plan, an Association Retirement Plan, or an efficiently run single-employer plan, Northshire can bring a full suite of options to chambers,” said Brian Williams, President at Northshire Consulting.Newport’s data infrastructure will integrate with Northshire’s proprietary supplementary statement system and with other strategic partners such as GrowthZone.“With the Association Retirement Plan ruling in July 2019, and the SECURE (Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement) Act passing in December, it paved the way for Chambers to take a real leadership role in the financial wellness of their community. The chamber structure is uniquely positioned to be a trusted entity with their local businesses,” added Williams.About Newport RetirementHeadquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Newport is a leading independent retirement services provider that helps employers - and the advisors who serve them - prepare employees for a more financially secure retirement. The company has more than $120 billion in retirement assets under administration and more than $265 billion in corporate retirement and insurance assets. Newport maintains investment objectivity, fee transparency and a commitment to flexible, responsive service. Staffed by an exceptional team of more than 1,350 retirement, insurance, and consulting professionals, the company provides retirement solutions tailored to the needs of employers of every size, from small businesses to the Fortune 1000.About Northshire Consulting, LLCNorthshire Consulting, LLC is a leading provider of consulting and investment advisory services to Chambers across the country. In 2020 alone, Northshire has provided valuable consulting services to well over 100 Chambers who are at various stages in the 401(k) process. Their ability to partner with local advisors while coordinating the program at the national level has been extremely popular with Chambers. Northshire coordinated the first Association Retirement Plan launch for a small chamber (<500 members) in the country. Contact Information Northshire Consulting, LLC

Brian Williams

1-800-498-1876



northshireconsulting.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Northshire Consulting, LLC Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend