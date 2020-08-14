New Updates for Digital HRMS in Release 61

Press Releases The Digital Group Press Release

Princeton, NJ, August 14, 2020 --(



There has been consistent efforts by the Digital HRMS team to bring up frequent releases to add to the functionalities, user experience, as well as the look and feel of the platform. There are quite a few new features and enhancements to look forward to in the new release.



All that’s new in Release 61



· Updates in access rights for the Shortlisting dashboard



· Provision for user to submit RRS request



· Updates in Timesheets daily and weekly pages



· Resume parsing introduced to Candidate Dashboard as well as Shortlisting Dashboard



· Easy movement of bookmarks on Email Template Builder



· Remember Me functionality on Login Page



· Redesign of technical interview feedback form



· Clone functionality for tasks in Timesheets



· Auto expand & collapse of Main menu



The Digital HRMS team has its focus on creating a new user experience for their users, through the continuous updates to the platform and new functionalities being added every few weeks. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline, that will be live in the upcoming releases of Digital HRMS.



About Digital HRMS

Digital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution, developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. It’s an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, Free for 90 Days! Visit the website www.digitalhrms.com or drop an email to sales@thedigitalgroup.com.



About The Digital Group

Raviraj Majgaonkar

+91 20 66532051



www.thedigitalgroup.com



