Press Releases Digisonics Press Release

Receive press releases from Digisonics: By Email RSS Feeds: Digisonics Partners with Pie Medical Imaging to Deliver Comprehensive Cardiac Cath, MR and CT Image Analysis and Reporting Solutions

Digisonics announces partnership with Pie Medical Imaging to provide enhanced capabilities and improved workflow efficiency for cardiac cath, CT and MR.

Houston, TX, August 14, 2020 --(



A single click launches the Pie Medical Imaging software from Digisonics and post processed images are saved back into the patient study within the CVIS. Users will have access to advanced image analysis of their cardiac cath studies via the Pie Medical Imaging Caas Workstation software which provides quantification of coronary and peripheral arteries, analysis of left and right ventricle of the heart, enhanced stent visualization and vFFR calculation. Cardiac MR analysis is available via integration of Pie Medical Imaging’s Caas MR Solutions software which provides functional, viability and perfusion analysis. Cardiac CT analysis is available via integration of Pie Medical Imaging’s 3mensio software which provides the ability to segment and visualize a coronary artery by a one-click segmentation of the vessel as well as quantify lesions by measuring the stenosis over the vessel.



With the completed image analysis from Pie Medical Imaging, clinicians can then quickly summarize their findings in a structured report using Digisonics’ easy-to-navigate picklists and summary macros. These concise (usually one-page) and highly-configurable reports also offer the ability to embed post-processed study images from Pie Medical Imaging and graphics such as charts or clinical diagrams.



As a result of the integration between Digisonics and Pie Medical Imaging, clinicians will enjoy a best-of-breed solution with enhanced capabilities and improved workflow efficiency.



About Digisonics, Inc.

Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow. Find out more at www.digisonics.com



For further information, please contact:

Digisonics, Inc.

Dora Wu

Sales & Marketing Manager

3701 Kirby Drive

Houston, TX 77098

Tel: 800-940-3240

dwu@digison.net

www.digisonics.com Houston, TX, August 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Digisonics, a leading provider of cardiovascular information system solutions (CVIS), is proud to announce a partnership with Pie Medical Imaging to provide a comprehensive solution for image analysis and structured reporting of cardiac cath, MR and CT studies.A single click launches the Pie Medical Imaging software from Digisonics and post processed images are saved back into the patient study within the CVIS. Users will have access to advanced image analysis of their cardiac cath studies via the Pie Medical Imaging Caas Workstation software which provides quantification of coronary and peripheral arteries, analysis of left and right ventricle of the heart, enhanced stent visualization and vFFR calculation. Cardiac MR analysis is available via integration of Pie Medical Imaging’s Caas MR Solutions software which provides functional, viability and perfusion analysis. Cardiac CT analysis is available via integration of Pie Medical Imaging’s 3mensio software which provides the ability to segment and visualize a coronary artery by a one-click segmentation of the vessel as well as quantify lesions by measuring the stenosis over the vessel.With the completed image analysis from Pie Medical Imaging, clinicians can then quickly summarize their findings in a structured report using Digisonics’ easy-to-navigate picklists and summary macros. These concise (usually one-page) and highly-configurable reports also offer the ability to embed post-processed study images from Pie Medical Imaging and graphics such as charts or clinical diagrams.As a result of the integration between Digisonics and Pie Medical Imaging, clinicians will enjoy a best-of-breed solution with enhanced capabilities and improved workflow efficiency.About Digisonics, Inc.Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow. Find out more at www.digisonics.comFor further information, please contact:Digisonics, Inc.Dora WuSales & Marketing Manager3701 Kirby DriveHouston, TX 77098Tel: 800-940-3240dwu@digison.netwww.digisonics.com Contact Information Digisonics

Dora Wu

713-529-7979



www.digisonics.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Digisonics