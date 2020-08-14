Parker Staging Announces the Grand Reopening of BackStage

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Parker Staging Press Release

BackStage, an after market retail store for staging furniture and accessories, reopened on Thursday, August 13, 2020. This is an opportunity for Parker Staging and other staging companies to sell off older inventory instead of sending it to landfills. 15% of every purchase supports Design Heals, a 501c3 charity started in 2016 by Tiffany Parker.

Hyattsville, MD, August 14, 2020



On August 13, 2020, BackStage, an after-market furniture and accessories store, opened to the public. The thing that sets this business apart is that it’s goals are all in the service of the local community and the environment.



Open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, BackStage aims to reduce the amount unusable furniture waste by providing a venue for stagers, designers, builders and others with short term furniture needs to resell and recycle furniture, art and decor once it is no longer usable for their inventory. “Bargain hunters, DIY decorators and other designers save money at BackStage, while we simultaneously keep thousand of pounds of usable materials out of landfills.”



In addition to those benefits, when purchases are made, 15% of all sales are donated to Design Heals, a 501c charity started by Tiffany in 2016. Design Heals strives to provide people in need with furniture and designs that create a feeling of home.



Parker Staging, one of the DC area’s busiest staging companies, and the connected businesses started from an idea. The idea that you can build a business based on building communities. Tiffany’s inspiration has always been how to marry a commitment to community service and job opportunities with the desire to have a profitable and successful business.



Once items in the staging inventory are no longer usable in stagings, they are added to BackStage. BackStage is a retail store that acts as a clearing house for Parker Staging and other local staging companies who have decommissioned inventory and want to keep it out of the landfills. Some items will be used to benefit Design Heals, Parker’s 501c3 charity that helps individuals and families that are transitioning and need help creating homes for themselves. Additionally, a percentage of every transaction with Parker Staging and Backstage are donated to the Design Heals effort. This is one of the many ways that Tiffany ties her business to the goal of community service.



Jill Valeri

443-812-6339



https://www.parkerinteriorsdc.com/shop-backstage



