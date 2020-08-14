Scaring Safely: Pennsylvania Haunt Prepares to Scare Amid COVID Restrictions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park Press Release

Uniontown, PA, August 14, 2020



Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park in Uniontown has been hard at work altering their attraction for “safe scaring,” and will be doing so through implementations of new technologies, closely monitored throughput of customers, and frequent sanitation of surfaces, among many other practices.



"This has been a difficult year for many of us in the entertainment business," says Aidan Finnegan, the event's Marketing Director. Born and raised in New York, which was considered the epicenter of the pandemic for a significant period, Finnegan heard first-hand accounts from family and friends detailing the devastating effects. "It’s so disheartening to hear of all the local county fairs around here having to cancel because of health concerns. The events are summer traditions for so many; but we’ve taken a pledge to restore some normalcy to the area this Fall."



Finnegan claims their production crew have been researching the most up-to-date safety recommendations, and have been modifying their plans of operation to accommodate these new challenges.



Scare Actors will be placed at a greater distance from patrons, but the Scream Park’s team have implemented new technology at each “scare spot” which utilize massive sound and audio effects to accompany and accentuate the actor’s movements. “It’s an incredible marriage of live-action and technology, and the fact that it’s helping us safely operate is the icing on the cake,” says Finnegan. He further states that this technology has been used previously in some of the largest Haunted Events in the country.



The Scream Park has also hired a new “Cleanup Crew” which will be frequently sanitizing all surfaces in the Park. But don’t get too close - in keeping with the theatrical terrors, these team members will be in-character at all times, donning theatrical Hazmat Suits and silently stalking the park’s visitors in between their safety duties.



Visitors will have their temperature taken before they can approach the park’s ticket booth, and will also be required to walk through a metal detector as part of the park’s new safety procedures. An expanded security team will be on hand to closely monitor visitors’ behavior and throughput.



However, new safety measures won’t be the only change visitors can expect to see. The park has undergone significant changes and expansions in preparation for the 2020 Fall Season. The complex will now feature a total of 6 individual Haunted Attractions (as compared to last year’s 3), and also features a newly expanded Midway Area, complete with new Midway Games, Killer Clowns, new Giant Animatronic Monsters, actual remnants of a defunct carnival, and even Axe Throwing on most nights. Among the new attractions is ‘Corn-tine,’ the park’s first-ever corn maze, where mutated victims of a pesticide accident stalk visitors, looking for their next meal. “We’ve really pulled out all the stops this year. If you’re going to come to the Scream Park, this is the year to see it.”



“After so many events have been canceled this year, I am happy we have reconstructed our haunt to comply with guidelines to keep both our customers and staff safe while providing our customers with a good time,” adds Jessica Wymard, the venue’s Director of Operations. “Our actors have always been super committed to their roles, and that stands true this year as we are all adjusting to wearing masks and distancing while scaring. They are all committed to providing a terrifyingly good time, while being safe; and it has been so nice to see our team working together to be able to open and provide the entertainment we are known for.”



Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park previously presented a Haunted Christmas event, which was named by The Travel Channel as one of the Top 10 Scariest Christmas Haunted Houses in the Country, as well as a Haunted Valentine’s Weekend in February, which opened to rave reviews.



The Scream Park will open for a special “First Responder’s Night” on September 11th, during which first responders will be able to enter for an unprecedented 50% discount. The park will then be open weekend nights through November 7th.



Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park is located at 236 Rolling Hills Estate Road in Uniontown, PA. Guests can visit www.HauntedHillsEstate.com for tickets and more information.



For Media Use:

Promo Images from Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park can be found at: https://bit.ly/hhepics2020

Please credit: © Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park.



Videos of Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park are also available at the following link to embed in coverage:

http://bit.ly/HHETV19



Media Contact:



Aidan P. Finnegan

Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park

(724) 984-0642

Aidan P. Finnegan

724-984-0642



www.HauntedHillsEstate.com



