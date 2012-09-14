CNet Training Receives Silver Award from The Ministry of Defence

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CNet Training Press Release

CNet Training, The Global Leader of Technical Education for the Digital Infrastructure Industry has been awarded Silver in this year’s Defence Employer Recognition Awards that recognises organisations on-going commitment to the Armed Forces Community across the UK.

Bury St Edmunds, United Kingdom, August 15, 2020



Following on from signing the Armed Forces Covenant and being awarded Bronze, the prestigious Silver award now recognises CNet as an organisation that is actively supporting the Armed Forces Community, has put positive HR policies in place and shows continued encouragement for the team Reservists.



Alexandra Hall, Customer Experience Coordinator at CNet Training, “CNet Training is excellent; the whole team are really supportive of me being a reservist. It’s great to work for a company that supports the Armed Forces. CNet has put HR policies in place to support reservists which allows me to have additional annual leave to accommodate training and upcoming annual camp obligations.”



CNet has a longstanding commitment to supporting the armed forces during their time in the armed forces and throughout their resettlement. Since 1996, CNet has educated thousands of service leavers, providing them with the skills, hands-on experience and sought-after qualifications to enter the network infrastructure and data centre sectors (the digital infrastructure industry).



Andrew Stevens, CEO, CNet Training, “CNet has always supported those who have served and who are currently serving, and all those connected with the Armed Forces. We strongly believe the experience gained in the Armed Forces provides key transferable knowledge, skills and disciplines to work across the network infrastructure and data centre sectors. CNet employs many ex-Forces personnel as well as a number of Reservists. Congratulations to all the organisations across the UK who have received their Employee Recognition #SilverERS2020 award. We are proud of this significant achievement and plan to continue working hard and striving forward towards Gold in 2021.”



Commenting on this year’s awards, Johnny Mercer, Minister for Defence, People and Veterans, “The breadth and diversity of the winners this year shows how business support for the Armed Forces continues to grow no matter the sector, company size or location. I am grateful for the positive attitude and flexible policies these organisations have adopted towards the defence community, which is testament to the fantastic contribution our serving personnel, veterans and their families can make to any organisation.”



Find out more about CNet’s support for the Armed Forces Community here - https://www.cnet-training.com/programs/resettlement/



