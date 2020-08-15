PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Automation Solutions by TEBillion Now Made Available to the Architectural and Engineering Industry


London, United Kingdom, August 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In the architectural and engineering industries, organisations face many challenges to keep their projects in sync. TEBillion will simplify these processes with a range of sales tracking and relationship management features.

Firms often have many projects running simultaneously and have to effectively coordinate with clients across multiple locations. This is where TEB enters, providing simple solutions to manage professional business contracts and to create detailed project outlines, customized to the specific demands of each assignment. TEB facilitates a smooth, efficient project workflow in which it is simple to create contracts covering business over multiple locations.

Features of these automation solutions tailored for the said industry will include management of sales, project tasks, business contracts and frameworks, workflow, and most importantly project resourcing and allocation. Gantt charts will also be included for easy and efficient project management.

Coming with effortless time tracking, invoicing and project management, including project milestones – enabling a sophisticated planning process to be put in place, TEB is designed with architects in mind, allowing growing organisations to keep track of processes, managing jobs with ease and obtaining valuable insights from the business data.

Contact Us:
Email: pr@tebillion.email
Website: www.tebillion.com

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.
Contact Information
TEBillion
Gail Fuentes
+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181
Contact
https://www.tebillion.com/en/

