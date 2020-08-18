Lehigh Valley IT Support Team KDG Named Winner in Lehigh Valley Business Reader Rankings

Press Releases The Kyle David Group, LLC Press Release

Allentown, PA, August 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lehigh Valley small business IT support team KDG has been recognized as a top Cybersecurity Company by Lehigh Valley Business in their annual Reader Ranking Awards. These awards let readers of the popular business journal vote on the area's top companies. In total, over 31,000 votes were collected."We are honored to have been recognized as a leading cybersecurity company in the Lehigh Valley," says Patrick Whalen, IT Services Lead at KDG. "We are appreciative of our clients who took the time to vote."Cybersecurity awareness is an important focus of KDG's technology management team. The team provides hardware and software updates, conducts audits of device inventory, and even offers training to employees on ways cybersecurity breaches can be prevented. In addition, the team offers disaster recovery services to help clients back up their data in the case of malware attacks or devastating natural disasters."We understand that data security and integrity is a major concern for our clients," adds Whalen. "Our goal is to take this worry off their plate so they can focus more on the day-to-day operations of their business and their long-term goals."This is not the first time KDG's IT support team has been recognized. In 2019, the team was named IT Department of the Year by the American Business Awards. Clutch has also recognized KDG as the leading IT support team in the Philadelphia area. In 2019, KDG was also named a Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business.Other services offered by KDG include custom software development, Zoho development, and UI/UX design. To contact KDG and learn more about their services, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/contact/.About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

