ZeroAqua UVC N95 Mask Medical Decontamination Awarded Vizient® Supplier Contract

Made in America N95 Shortage Solution now Available for Stressed Out Frontline Heroes.

Henderson, NV, August 17, 2020 --(



“Back to normal pre-COVID protocol of one mask one patient is the goal for all of our customers,” said Zachary Puznak CEO of ZeroAqua UVC.



“UVc light is proven effective to deactivate viruses and pathogens including SARS-CoV-2 and the Pearl Solution delivers a force multiplier of benefits; first, procurement rebate savings of up to $20,000 for every PearlSurface™ delivered; second, every facility utilizing the PearlSurface™ can guarantee they will always have a supply of N95 masks available and third, having PearlSurface™ units on-site provides a huge insurance of positive for the staff of an entire facility that now can rely on a reliable supply of N95 masks and face no further shortages.”



“We appreciate the support of the Vizient® team to expedite our new agreement which will provide Vizient® hospital, clinic, care and commercial facility members access to a safe, effective, non-toxic on-site UVc LED decontamination technology at the best available tier pricing, to keep them full in fresh N95 masks. Safe, fast and effectively for the duration of this health crisis.”



The PearlSurface™ is a force multiplier of best practices in every setting as the device can also be configured to decon laptops, keyboards, phones, tablets, badges, stethoscopes and other hi-touch items of microbiological contamination including SARS-CoV-2. Delivering a constant UVc dose in the range of 255-280 nanometers in under ten minutes ensuring all staff on-site the peace of mind of being safe, reducing infection vectors and saving money. The Pearl Solution.



The PearlSurface™ 24G9 is a modular on-site UVc LED Decontamination device, Made in the USA that can be deployed quickly, in any size facility; from a small medical practice to an entire hospital system ensuring a guaranteed supply of N95 masks and infection vector reduction.



As the nation's largest member driven health care performance improvement company, Vizient® provides network-powered insights in the critical areas of clinical, operational and supply chain performance and empowers members to deliver exceptional, cost-effective care.



ZeroAqua UVC a subsidiary of Zenger LLC located in Las Vegas, Nevada and provides critical UVc LED decontamination technologies to the medical device, luxury, sports & entertainment sectors worldwide.



Vizient Member Contact: marybeth@ZeroAqua.com 917.656.4014

Zachary Puznak

(702) 637-9908



ZeroAqua.com



