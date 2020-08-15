Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mods4cars Press Release

Receive press releases from Mods4cars: By Email RSS Feeds: SmartTOP Convertible Top Module for BMW Z4 Roadster Enables One-Touch Operation

The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control system by the manufacturer Mods4cars for the new BMW Z4 Roadster (G29) enables the convertible top to be opened and closed while driving with just a short tap of a button. In addition, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the original vehicle key.

Las Vegas, NV, August 15, 2020 --



Furthermore, the convertible top can be opened and closed from a distance using the original remote control. "SmartTOP customers can open their convertible top as they walk towards their vehicle," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. "Conversely, it is also possible to close the convertible top from a distance, for example, should it suddenly start to rain." Sven Tornow continues. The key fob remote does not need to be changed or programmed for this function.



In addition to these two main functions, SmartTOP modules also have individual additional functions: For example, windows can be opened and closed via remote control. It is possible to set the position the windows should be in after the convertible top movement. The operating direction of the convertible top button can be reversed. For vehicles with Keyless Entry Option the movement of the convertible top can be activated by touching the door handle.



The module can be completely deactivated if so required. When starting and stopping the engine, the ongoing movement of the convertible top is not interrupted. Furthermore, a standard USB port is integrated in the module. This enables configuration on the home PC and installation of software updates. Mods4cars provides these updates to their customers free of charge.



SmartTOP convertible top controls are retrofitted into the vehicle. For quick and easy installation, the convertible top module is supplied with a specially developed plug-and-play adapter. Connection between the vehicle electronic and the SmartTOP module is made by simply plugging them together. Adapters in OEM quality guarantee a 100% fit accuracy. No cables need to be cut during installation.



The comfort upgrade for the BMW Z4 Roadster (G29) is available for 339.00 Euros + tax.



SmartTOP convertible top modules are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. BMW models 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 6 Series, 8 Series, Z4 and Mini are also supported.



A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/8g4qTkoEJH8



For more Information:

http://www.mods4cars.com



About Mods4cars:



Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.



The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.



Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.



Sven Tornow

+1-310-910-9055



www.mods4cars.com



