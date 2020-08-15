Private Placement Markets to Enter the Residential Mortgage Lender Industry in January of 2021

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler today announced that the Private Placement Markets will be entering the Residential Mortgage Lending Industry as a Nationwide Alternative Mortgage Lender.

Los Angeles, CA, August 15, 2020



Steve Muehler, Founder and Senior Managing Member of Private Placement Markets stated today, “The big banks who used to dominate this $1.5 trillion industry have long since backed away from a large portion of the business (lower credits scores, higher loan to values, no income verification loans, etc.) citing low profit margins and high legal risks, most of which are the continued results of the 2008 mortgage crisis.”



“We have literally spent sixteen months finding the right partners, from legal, to compliance, to research to find that right mix where ‘risk’ meets ‘reward’ meets ‘demand’. Along with an incredible mix of capital partners, a streamlined loan process, a market free of brokers or middlemen, here consumers will find a non-bank lender(s) that will cater to the needs of those with that special circumstance that makes them a ‘non-bankable’ borrower, but yet with multiple mortgage loan options, each at bank comparable rates.”



Steve Muehler went on to say that they will be starting the bank regulatory filing processes in the following week, and expect to have a complete rollout in the Month of January (2021).



To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:

· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com

· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com

· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com

· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com

· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com

· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com



Additional Online Resources:

About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



