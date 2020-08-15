The Scientology Information Center Shares Insight About the Mind in Commemoration of Dianetics’ 70th Anniversary

From now until the end of August, the Scientology Information Center is hosting hourly showings of the How to Use Dianetics DVD. The video provides a concept-by-concept presentation of the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, constituting a visual guide to the human mind. Containing all the discoveries and procedures laid out step-by-step for total understanding. The showings start on the hour at 2pm.

Due to social distancing, seating is limited. Masks are required and can be provided if needed. The space is sanitized daily and all high-touch surfaces are repeatedly sanitized.



Also available on demand is the video, “Dianetics: An Introduction” from the Scientology TV Network. The fifteen minute video covers the scope of the subject and it’s history of development. Complementary refreshments are available; prepackaged snacks and bottled water.



“During this pandemic, it’s easy to feel stressed, overwhelmed, confused and even helpless. It’s quite empowering to learn how the mind is our most powerful, yet untapped weapon,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center.



Since July 2015, over 52,000 visitors have toured the Information Center.

The Center has also hosted over 160 community gatherings providing a platform for the community to showcase their talent through song, dance, and theatre.



The Scientology Information Center’s hours of operation are Sunday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm. To reserve your seat or for more information please call 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or through apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



Dianetics was published on May 9th, 1950 by the then-39 year-old L. Ron Hubbard. The book took the world by storm. "Hundreds of men and women from across the United States got their copies of Dianetics, and some 400 Dianetics groups sprung up overnight," said Ms. Skjelset. "Through Dianetics, people acquired for the first time answers and techniques to address nightmares, unexplained fears and anxieties, and learning how the period from conception to birth can be a major source of these troubles."

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.