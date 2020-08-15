Harmful Bacteria May be Growing in a Building’s Water During COVID-19 Shutdowns

Press Releases Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc. Press Release

Legionella Water Testing Kits can help Businesses Reopen Safely. Hyperion Biotechnology now provides everything building owners need to collect samples for laboratory analysis to determine if Legionella bacteria are present.

Atlanta, GA, August 15, 2020 --



As businesses reopen after prolonged closures, a testing kit can help building owners determine if their Legionella prevention measures are working. If not prevented, Legionella may lead to Legionnaires' disease, a dangerous pneumonia type respiratory illness. People can get sick if they breathe in Legionella contaminated water droplets in the air. "Testing water provides validation to building owners that they are ensuring the safety of visitors and occupants," said Dr. John Kalns, Hyperion Biotechnology's Legionella testing expert. Dr. Kalns states, "As businesses are reopening or increasing occupancy, we want to provide an easy and proven way to test water. The CDC provides guidance for reopening buildings to reduce the risk of Legionella, but water testing is the way to determine if the bacteria are present."



Building owners can collect samples themselves with a testing kit or have an environmental technician collect the samples. Legionella testing kits are affordable and come with all supplies needed to sample water sources and then have the water analyzed at Hyperion's certified laboratory. Legionella spreads through mist or water droplets that come from faucets, shower heads, hot tubs, decorative fountains, and other water sources such as cooling towers. With testing, building owners can prevent the spread of Legionella bacteria and reopen safely knowing their prevention plans are working.



About Hyperion

Janel Callan

210-493-7452



www.hyperionbiotechnology.com

For more information regarding Legionella Water Testing please contact info@hyperionbiotechnology.com



