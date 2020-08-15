PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Auriga Joins Intel IoT Solutions Alliance


Auriga, a US-based software development service provider, is proud to announce that it has become a member of the Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance, one of the world’s most trusted ecosystems that helps accelerate IoT innovation worldwide and develop first-in-market IoT solutions.

Woburn, MA, August 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Alliance membership enables Auriga to leverage Intel® scalable, interoperable technologies to deliver best-in-class IoT software to its customers.

Intel® estimates that the IoT world will have 200 billion smart objects in 2020 and that the total global worth on IoT technology will reach $6.2 trillion by 2025, most of which will be from devices in healthcare ($2.5 trillion) and manufacturing ($2.3 trillion). Given the disruptive potential of IoT, the Alliance provides unique access to Intel® technology, expertise, and support to accelerate the design and deployment of intelligent devices and analytics.

The Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance unites 500+ IoT leaders globally and offers 6,000+ solutions, from components and software to systems and services. The Alliance members can explore solutions for every part of their IoT infrastructure, from edge sensors to cloud analytics. Collaboration with Intel® and each other helps them stay ahead of the competition and reduce risks and development costs while creating innovative products.

Vyacheslav Vanyulin, CEO at Auriga, commented:

“Auriga is truly honored to become a member of the Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance, especially now when IoT is moving beyond the hype and becoming pragmatic. We look forward to making the most of Intel® technology and our own expertise in IoT, AI, machine learning, computer vision, data processing, and embedded software development to deliver smart solutions to our customers across various domains. I believe that the Alliance membership is a new frontier in our journey to add value to our customers and the IoT community.”

Auriga’s engineers have profound experience with Intel® technologies, adopting new cutting-edge platforms as soon as they reach the market. Auriga was one of the first companies to develop mobile solutions using Intel® INDE featured at the SF IDF forum, and the company is a pioneer user of the Intel® Multi-OS Engine software development tool and an active user of the Intel XDK cross-platform integrated development environment.

Currently, Auriga develops high-performance IoT solutions using the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ Toolkit, a deep learning deployment kit. Based on convolutional neural networks, combined with the cross-platform flexibility and scalability of Intel® hardware architecture, it significantly accelerates AI workloads and assists business owners in real-time data processing, monitoring, and predictive analytics to drive business operations and enhance customer experience.
Contact Information
Auriga, Inc.
Natalja Panina
+1 (866) 645-1119
Contact
https://auriga.com/

