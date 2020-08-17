Doeren Mayhew Propels Up Top 100 List as Fastest Organic Growth Firm

Press Releases Doeren Mayhew Press Release

Troy, MI, August 17, 2020 --(



The firm, with locations in Michigan, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, London and Switzerland, had revenue of nearly $89 million for the 2019 fiscal year-end. Posting a 17.5% growth in revenue, Doeren Mayhew was recognized as one of the nation’s fastest organic growth firms.



A large portion of the firm’s growth this year is attributed to its audit and assurance practice, as well as an uptick in completed merger and acquisition transactions through its investment banking arm, Doeren Mayhew Capital Advisors.



“Doeren Mayhew had a year of tremendous growth, both in terms of revenue and our firm’s infrastructure,” said Chad Anschuetz, managing shareholder and chairman. “Being recognized by Inside Public Accounting is a validation of our team’s hard work and continued commitment to improve for the benefit of our clients.”



The firm has since completed additional acquisitions in the Houston area further increasing its revenue.



About Doeren Mayhew



About Doeren Mayhew

Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm's Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and European CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, financial institutions, dental, retail/restaurant and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what's ahead. Please visit www.doeren.com for more information. Contact Information Doeren Mayhew

Taryne Spirovski

248.244.3159



www.doeren.com



