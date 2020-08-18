Free Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy Opportunity for Active and Veteran Service Members and Their Families

Courage Reins is known for their work helping those faced with physical, mental, and emotional challenges. Thanks to their highly trained horses, caring personal, and loving volunteers, great strides towards healing happen here every day. They've been given a very unique opportunity to offer specialized services to veteran and active military members and their families for free. Courage Reins welcomes military and their families to enroll.

Sage O’Brien, a local licensed clinical social worker and the Director of Mental Health at Courage Reins, gained access to this grant funding through the Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association (Eagala).



“This grant offers a rare opportunity for military members and their families to participate in this non-traditional team approach to treating mental health. Involving horses in the process empowers individuals to ‘see’ their behaviors in the moment and how those behaviors are impacting themselves and others,” O’Brien said.



EAP clients address struggles and explore possible solutions alongside horses and a treatment team with military clinical competency that understands the unique nature of military culture.



“Our specialized treatment team includes an Eagala certified licensed mental health provider, an Eagala certified equine specialist, and three to four horses,” O’Brien said.



Veterans and service members experiencing issues such as problems concentrating or sleeping, trauma, anger, anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and/or Covid-related stress may qualify for this unique opportunity. Potential clients interested in free EAP treatment at Courage Reins should contact Sage O’Brien directly at 801.734.5004. Qualifying sessions must begin by Sept. 30 in order to receive funding for this grant calendar year.



