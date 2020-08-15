How2Media Announces That Ports of Indiana Will be Part of Its “World’s Greatest!...” Series

Press Releases How 2 Media Press Release

Boynton Beach, FL, August 15, 2020 --(



Yes, Indiana has ports; two on the Ohio River and one on Lake Michigan. The ports belong to a statewide port authority and they are self-funded and dedicated to growing Indiana’s economy by developing and maintaining a world-class port system. Established in 1961, the Ports of Indiana system has a considerable capacity for future growth, and there is currently a $40 million dollar infrastructure enhancement and expansion already underway. “We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers,” said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.



As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the port facilities in, to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and growing port authority, and to show the “World’s Greatest!...” viewers why Ports of Indiana was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show.



“World’s Greatest!...” is a thirty minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.



How2Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tv



Steven Spencer

561-364-2645



https://www.WorldsGreatestTelevision.com



