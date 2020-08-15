Cayman and GenScript Partner to Offer Neoantigen Profiling and Synthesis Expertise

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cayman Chemical Company Press Release

Ann Arbor, MI, August 15, 2020 --(



This service has wide applicability for neoantigen discovery projects, ranging from functional screening of candidates for T cell receptor therapy to clinical-stage peptide vaccine testing. “GenScript is excited to start this partnership with Cayman to provide a full immunopeptidome discovery and production service. By combining Cayman’s industry-leading expertise in immunopeptidome profiling with GenScript’s reliable service for difficult neoantigen peptide synthesis, we can offer a full-spectrum platform for the personalized immuno-oncology community,” said Dr. Samantha Zaroff, Product Manager of Neoantigen Peptides at GenScript.



By pooling resources, Cayman and GenScript have created a complementary partnership to deliver the highest quality and convenience to their customers.



About Cayman Chemical

Cayman Chemical Company helps make research possible by supplying scientists worldwide with biochemical tools used to understand cancer, neurochemistry, oxidative injury, endocrinology, atherosclerosis, and other human health challenges. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, fatty acids, and many others for use as research reagents and qualified standards. We are also highly skilled in all aspects of assay and antibody development, protein expression, crystallization, and structure determination. In addition, Cayman Contract Services provides discovery and pre-clinical development services to the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research markets. Our diverse suite of services leverages a team of over 150 highly skilled scientists with expertise in medicinal chemistry, structure-based drug design, complex multi-step organic synthesis, analytical chemistry, sample analysis, and custom assay development. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic.



About GenScript

Jason Truskowski

(734) 975-3897



www.caymanchem.com



