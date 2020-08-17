Scott Harvey Wines Focuses on Its Future with Mobile DTC Innovation

Press Releases Pair Anything, Inc. Press Release

Scott Harvey has over 46 years of experience producing high-quality and crowd-pleasing wines, including the Ménage à Trois wines. His namesake winery, like most California wineries, face challenging business conditions caused by the pandemic. At this time, only two of their three tasting rooms are operational: the Shenandoah estate winery and Sutter Creek. How does the winery actively engage with customers and replace direct-to-consumer revenue lost from tasting room restrictions?



To thrive in in the new normal and beyond, Scott Harvey Wines needed to upend traditional sales channels and adopt a mobile e-commerce strategy. With PairAnything, the winery gains an essential dimension for business success. “They have a solution that the entire wine industry needs - how to reach wine consumers beyond the tasting room,” says Scott Harvey.



Their customers, ranging from 21 to 83 years old, now connect with the winery directly on their phones to receive new releases, events, discounts and more. Like in a Virtual Tasting Room, they can request food and wine pairings recommendations and conveniently shop for wines - in a safe, contactless environment. Scott Harvey Wines also gain insights on each user's engagement, so it can cultivate customer loyalty for increased sales. Armed with technological innovation, the winery trailblazer is poised to achieve sustainable business growth in the new age for wine.



"As one of Amador's pioneers, it is not surprising that Scott Harvey is leading innovation of direct-to-consumer wine experiences with the PairAnything mobile app," praises Jack Gorman, Executive Director of Amador Vintners' Association.

Christy Serrato

925-587-9627



www.pairanything.com



