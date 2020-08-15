Long-Term Care Insurance Companies May Decline Medical Marijuana Applicants Reports AALTCI

Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance reports that some insurance companies will automatically reject applicants who have been medically prescribed marijuana.

Los Angeles, CA, August 15, 2020 --(



A report from the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) found most traditional and linked-benefit long-term care insurance carriers will automatically decline an applicant using medicinally prescribed marijuana.



"Some 4.3 million Americans are being prescribed marijuana," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "The current market size for cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals is $2 Billion but it's expected to grow to $50 billion by 2029."



According to AALTCI, medical marijuana is an automatic underwriting decline for Mutual of Omaha a leading company offering traditional long-term care insurance policies. "Medicinal marijuana use makes an applicant ineligible for Lincoln Money Guard, Pacific Life and Nationwide, all providers of linked-benefit products."



"Marijuana is often prescribed for treatment of chronic conditions like chronic pain, peripheral neuropathy, as well as muscle and joint problems," Slome notes. "These tend to be conditions that long-term care insurance companies recognize pose a higher risk of future claim costs."



Some insurance companies may accept certain situations and usage of medical marijuana according to the long-term care insurance expert. "More than ever consumers will benefit from working with a knowledgeable long-term care insurance planning specialist who knows what companies will accept in terms of existing health issues," Slome advises. "Thanks to medications and that includes medicinal marijuana, most men and women over 50 are in good controlled health. One company may reject your application while another won't which makes comparing vital."



Contact Information American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Jesse Slome
818-597-3205
www.aaltci.org

Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.aaltci.org



