Pentek Announces Quartz RFSoC PCIe Board Ideal for Wireless Applications

Pentek Quartz Architecture with Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC FPGA; Eight wideband A/D and D/A converters; Optional front panel dual optical MPO interface for gigabit serial communication; Navigator Design Suite for streamlined software and IP development.

"The PCIe form factor makes it easy to develop or deploy on a standard desktop PC," said Bob Sgandurra, director of Product Management of Pentek. He added, "The Pentek software developed on the PCIe board can be moved seamlessly to other form factor platforms, including VPX and custom SFF (Small Form Factor). Pentek’s extensive support and world-class FPGA technology clearly separate this from other PCIe solutions.”



The Model 7050 design places the RFSoC as the cornerstone of the architecture. All control and data paths are accessible by the RFSoC’s programmable logic and processing system. A full suite of Pentek developed IP and software functions utilize this architecture to provide data capture, timing and interface solutions for many of the most common application requirements.



The Pentek Quartz architecture embodies a streamlined approach to FPGA boards, simplifying the design to reduce power and cost, while still providing some of the highest performance FPGA resources available today. Designed to work with Pentek’s Navigator™ Design Suite tools, the combination of Quartz and Navigator offers users an efficient path to developing and deploying software and FPGA IP for data and signal processing.



