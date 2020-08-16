Mietubl Launch New Screen Protector Cutting Machine

Press Releases GUANGDONG MIETUBL HOLDING DEVELOPMENT... Press Release

Alameda, CA, August 16, 2020 --(



Nowadays，smart phones now use large-size touch screens，which are in need of screen protection. Mobile phone accessories such as screen protectors have developed rapidly in the past few years.



However, due to the rapid iterative update of mobile phone models, it is difficult for mobile phone chain stores to prepare screen protection film products for each mobile phone model.



The introduction of smart film cutting machine products is precisely to solve the operating dilemma of mobile phone repair chain stores. By using the machine，operators can more conveniently and quickly customize the screen protector required by customers. Conducive to reducing the merchant's inventory. enjoy the benefits of profitable



Low investment, reducing investment and inventory, is especially suitable for mobile phone repair chain stores and new beginners.



Unlike others on the market, Mietubl’s smart film cutting machine has no limit on the cutting times, which means you don’t need to buy credit to use the machine. The machine can also be used for the cutting of mobile phone back film, smart watch protective film, etc. In the future, it will support screen protector for more devices. Contact us for more information. Alameda, CA, August 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mietubl is one of China's leading screen protector wholesale supplier. the company has long been committed to establishing a complete product system. In 2020, Mietubl has launched a new product, series-intelligent screen protector cutting machine.Nowadays，smart phones now use large-size touch screens，which are in need of screen protection. Mobile phone accessories such as screen protectors have developed rapidly in the past few years.However, due to the rapid iterative update of mobile phone models, it is difficult for mobile phone chain stores to prepare screen protection film products for each mobile phone model.The introduction of smart film cutting machine products is precisely to solve the operating dilemma of mobile phone repair chain stores. By using the machine，operators can more conveniently and quickly customize the screen protector required by customers. Conducive to reducing the merchant's inventory. enjoy the benefits of profitableLow investment, reducing investment and inventory, is especially suitable for mobile phone repair chain stores and new beginners.Unlike others on the market, Mietubl’s smart film cutting machine has no limit on the cutting times, which means you don’t need to buy credit to use the machine. The machine can also be used for the cutting of mobile phone back film, smart watch protective film, etc. In the future, it will support screen protector for more devices. Contact us for more information. Contact Information GUANGDONG MIETUBL HOLDING DEVELOPMENT CO.LTD

Peter Lin

+86 15018784319



https://www.mietubl.com



