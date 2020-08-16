Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases dinCloud Press Release

Receive press releases from dinCloud: By Email RSS Feeds: dinCloud Takes Its Security to the Next Level with Sophos Intercept X

dinCloud added Sophos Intercept X Security to offer the most secured Hosted Virtual Servers to the End Users.

Clarksville, TN, August 16, 2020 --(



Sophos is a British company that specializes in cyber security solutions and is rated among the best in the security business by many independent international entities. dinCloud is pleased to announce the integration of Sophos Intercept X into its services.



Intercept X is a feature rich and highly capable cyber security suite offered by Sophos. dinCloud has fully integrated Sophos Intercept X for Endpoints as well as Servers, to make its already secure cloud infrastructure nearly impregnable to cyber threats.



Sophos Intercept X for Endpoint has been integrated into dinCloud’s Hosted Virtual Desktops (dinHVD). This welcome addition will take the security of vulnerable endpoint devices to a whole new level.



The Intercept X solution offered by Sophos for servers has been fully integrated with dinCloud Hosted Virtual Servers. This addition will immensely consolidate the cyber security profile of dinCloud’s otherwise highly secure global data centers.



For the convenience of its valued cloud users, dinCloud has fully integrated the management of Sophos Intercept X for Endpoints into dinManage. This is dinCloud’s unified cloud management portal which gives our valued users unmatched autonomy.



“The Sophos Intercept X solution adopts a holistic approach to cyber security and at dinCloud, security is a core policy. We are offering Intercept X by Sophos with our Cloud Hosted Virtual Desktops as well as Hosted Virtual Servers. We believe the deployment of this solution will add to the already robust security parameters in place at our data centers. At dinCloud, we always strive to remain ahead of cyber miscreants, which is why we have added Sophos to our security arsenal,” said Walid Elemary CTIO at dinCloud.



Regardless of whether you are availing their industry leading Hosted Virtual Desktops (dinHVD) or Hosted Virtual Servers, you can easily incorporate the world’s best cyber security solution (Sophos Intercept X) in a matter of few clicks.



Unlike many cloud security solutions in the market that focus on reacting to cyber threats, Intercept X takes a preventive and proactive approach to security. Using Deep Learning Technology, Intercept X will be able to detect both known and undiscovered threats.



About dinCloud

