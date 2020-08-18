Steadfast and GIA Consultores Partner Up to Help Latin America Businesses Thrive with Comprehensive Cloud Services

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Steadfast Press Release

www.gia-consultores.com Chicago, IL, August 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Steadfast, a leader in complex cloud consulting, engineering and managed hosting for over 20 years, is proud to enter into a Gold Partnership with GIA Consultores. A leading independent consulting firm based in Santiago de Chile, GIA specializes in supplying critical services such as organizational development, digital transformation, sustainability & environment, fundraising and International cooperation.As Part of the Digital Transformation Division of GIA, Steadfast and GIA Will Provide Simple Solutions to Complex IT Problems for Businesses in Latin AmericaGIA’s exemplary consulting strategies have yielded in a portfolio of 18 clients in 9 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Panama, USA, Netherland and Switzerland) corresponding to 23 projects implemented since 2016. Every GIA client gains the advantage of being part of a vast collaborative and agile network that delivers a multitude of solutions and services to solve complex problems. Steadfast’s position will help GIA provide sustainable and world-class performing IT solutions to Latin America clients – from dedicated servers to a full suite of cloud solutions, all strategically designed to simplify IT operations and reduce costs. This partnership will present businesses in Latin America a new source for cloud solutions situated at the most reliable centralized network hub in the United States, resulting in some of the fastest speeds and reliable uptime available.Steadfast Makes IT Work Through Simplified Solutions and World-Class Data Centers- Steadfast offers high-performing private, public or hybrid hosting options. By eliminating physical hardware constraints of owned (on-premises servers) Latin America businesses can scale resources on-demand, save time and cost, and feel a sense of ease knowing data is secure and well managed.- Steadfast’s Hosting is secured in a state-of-the-art data center located in Chicago, near the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) at 350 E. Cermak, meeting high demands of telecommunications providers and Fortune 500 companies with complete redundancy in power, HVAC, and high-performing network connectivity, while delivering complete 24/7 security.- Steadfast consistently maintains an “Excellent” or better Net Promoter Score.- Steadfast’s customer retention is between 97% - 99%“We are honored and excited to partner with such an extensive and trusted organizational development group. Merging our 20 years of cloud, engineering and hosted management experience with GIA Consultores’ depth of organizational development knowledge is an amazing opportunity. Extending our services to the Latin America market through the support of GIA will open many new ventures for our team, and we can’t wait to help Latin America businesses relieve IT constraints and focus on growing their business.” - Tim Monner, Steadfast Vice President of Marketing and Business Development“For us, the partnership with Steadfast complements our current consultancy service portfolio around the digital transformation to support and strengthen the capacity of adaptation to changes our clients encounter; offering them a wide range of solutions to integrate the business with the 4IR (4th Industrial Revolution).” - Gonzalo Ibarra, GIA Consultores General Manager and Founding Partner, Organizational Development and Digital TransformationAbout SteadfastWe make IT work, so you can take care of business. Specialists in Cloud Consulting, Engineering and Hosting for over 20 years, we offer customized services at all stages of design and deployment to maintenance and expansion planning. As an extension of your team, our goal is to ease technology constraints, making your life easier so you can Strengthen Your Focus on your core business. www.steadfast.netContact GIA ConsultoresGonzalo IbarraGeneral Manager and Founding Partner - Organizational Development and Digital Transformation+56 9 5525 4182www.gia-consultores.com Contact Information Steadfast

