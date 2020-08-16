Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Receive press releases from Toll Brothers Colorado: By Email RSS Feeds: Toll Brothers Introduces New Home Designs at Its Resort-Style Community in Thornton

Thornton, CO, August 16, 2020 --(



The 2,865-sq.-ft. Crawford home design features a welcoming covered entry and inviting foyer that reveal the expansive two-story great room, with a view of the desirable covered patio beyond. The kitchen overlooks a bright casual dining area, and is equipped with a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and sizable walk-in pantry. The main floor study can be used for working remotely, and the home also has a 3-car split garage with the ability to go up to a 4-car split.



The Crawford’s gorgeous primary bedroom is highlighted by a gigantic walk-in closet and spa-like bath with dual-sink vanity, large glass-enclosed shower with seat, linen storage, and private water closet.



The 2,426-sq.-ft. Eldorado's welcoming covered entry and stunning two-story foyer open onto the soaring two-story great room, and views of the desirable covered patio beyond. The kitchen overlooks a bright casual dining area, and is equipped with a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and ample pantry. The impressive primary bedroom suite is enhanced by a massive walk-in closet and spa-like bath with dual vanities, large glass-enclosed shower with seat, and private water closet.



The North Hill community is centered on the 6,500-sq-ft. clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool with a hot tub, outdoor fire pit, and an indoor event area complete with kitchen. The community also boasts a nine-acre community park with playgrounds, basketball courts, multi-use sports field, and hard surface trails for walking and biking.



“We recently released a new phase with home sites that will be attractive to many home buyers,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President.



The community of North Hill will consist of 362 homes in two home design collections, The Overlook and The Point. Home buyers can choose from eight two-story home designs ranging in size from 2,600 to 3,4050 square feet and three ranch style homes ranging from 1,800 to 2,600 square feet. The up-and-coming location near 144th Street and Holly is convenient to I-25 and E470.



Homes in North Hill begin in the $400,000s. The sales center and three model homes are located at 14133 Kearney Loop, Thornton, 80602, and are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 720-907-1922.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



*From FORTUNE. 2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Thornton, CO, August 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Toll Brothers at North Hill recently announced the addition of two new home designs (the Eldorado and Crawford) in the resort-style community.The 2,865-sq.-ft. Crawford home design features a welcoming covered entry and inviting foyer that reveal the expansive two-story great room, with a view of the desirable covered patio beyond. The kitchen overlooks a bright casual dining area, and is equipped with a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and sizable walk-in pantry. The main floor study can be used for working remotely, and the home also has a 3-car split garage with the ability to go up to a 4-car split.The Crawford’s gorgeous primary bedroom is highlighted by a gigantic walk-in closet and spa-like bath with dual-sink vanity, large glass-enclosed shower with seat, linen storage, and private water closet.The 2,426-sq.-ft. Eldorado's welcoming covered entry and stunning two-story foyer open onto the soaring two-story great room, and views of the desirable covered patio beyond. The kitchen overlooks a bright casual dining area, and is equipped with a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and ample pantry. The impressive primary bedroom suite is enhanced by a massive walk-in closet and spa-like bath with dual vanities, large glass-enclosed shower with seat, and private water closet.The North Hill community is centered on the 6,500-sq-ft. clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool with a hot tub, outdoor fire pit, and an indoor event area complete with kitchen. The community also boasts a nine-acre community park with playgrounds, basketball courts, multi-use sports field, and hard surface trails for walking and biking.“We recently released a new phase with home sites that will be attractive to many home buyers,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President.The community of North Hill will consist of 362 homes in two home design collections, The Overlook and The Point. Home buyers can choose from eight two-story home designs ranging in size from 2,600 to 3,4050 square feet and three ranch style homes ranging from 1,800 to 2,600 square feet. The up-and-coming location near 144th Street and Holly is convenient to I-25 and E470.Homes in North Hill begin in the $400,000s. The sales center and three model homes are located at 14133 Kearney Loop, Thornton, 80602, and are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 720-907-1922.About Toll BrothersToll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.*From FORTUNE. 2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Contact Information Toll Brothers Colorado

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Toll Brothers Colorado Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend