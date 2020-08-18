Launchfire Wins Platinum at 2020 Vega Digital Awards

Press Releases Launchfire Press Release

Ottawa, Canada, August 18, 2020 --(



The Canopus Award is the top award in the Vega Digital awards program.



"We’re so proud of our work with Jason’s Deli. Our goal is to work as hard as possible to build the most engaging promotions for consumers and the most impactful promotions for our clients. The Vega Digital award is validation that we’re meeting and exceeding that goal.” - AJ Pratt, Co-Founder, Launchfire



The Vega Digital Awards is an international awards competition that celebrates exceptional professionals in creative digital media. Submissions are judged by an International Awards Associate (IAA) panel of creative professionals. This year's awards program had over 560 categories and garnered over 1000 entries from 29 countries.



About Launchfire

Carleigh Reynolds

613-728-5865



Launchfire.com



