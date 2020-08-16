Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

Receive press releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty: By Email RSS Feeds: The Stephanie Coats Team Goes Pending on Home in Junction City

Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home in Desired Junction City Neighborhood.

Eugene, OR, August 16, 2020 --(



This home features a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel gas appliances, and more. The master suite is spacious and includes stain proof carpet, a full bathroom, and a huge walk in closet. Outside you will find a large covered patio overlooking the low maintenance landscaped yard, it also includes ample RV parking.



The buyers for 944 Kaylee Ave are secured and officially in escrow.



If you are interested in other homes in Junction City or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com.



The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, August 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 944 Kaylee Ave. was listed for $374,900.This home features a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel gas appliances, and more. The master suite is spacious and includes stain proof carpet, a full bathroom, and a huge walk in closet. Outside you will find a large covered patio overlooking the low maintenance landscaped yard, it also includes ample RV parking.The buyers for 944 Kaylee Ave are secured and officially in escrow.If you are interested in other homes in Junction City or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty