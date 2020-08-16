PetWell Partners Appoints Two Industry Leaders to Board

Press Releases PetWell Partners Press Release

Debbie James and Michael Cavanaugh, DVM, will help set stage for next period of growth.

Houston, TX, August 16, 2020 --(



Debbie James is CEO of Cranial Technologies, a rapidly growing PE-backed multi-site healthcare company. Ms. James has more than 25 years of progressive leadership experience in organizations ranging from private equity-backed to Fortune 500 companies.



Michael Cavanaugh, DVM, is the former CEO of the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) where he provided executive leadership for the nonprofit veterinary association that is the only accreditation body in animal health. He has extensive experience in private veterinary practice, animal health, academia and association leadership.



“We are excited to add these experienced professionals to our Board of Directors. We believe they will contribute significantly to the company’s future and help set the stage for our next period of growth,” co-founder David Strauss said. “With deep experience as an operator in healthcare in various roles, Debbie will bring a wealth of expertise and guidance to PetWell Partners. She adds strength to our operational capabilities and will help us as we continue to scale our company.



Liza Shadrin

832-905-8811



https://www.petwellpartners.com/



