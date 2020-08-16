TRECIG Executive, Jim West, Named Among the 2020 American Cyber Awards Finalists

Press Releases TRECIG Press Release

Jim West possesses over 25 years’ experience in the Information Technology field with over 15 years focused within Cyber Security. He has worked in the IT and Security industry across many sectors of commercial, space, federal, and defense with expertise in Biometrics, Risk Management, Security Analysis, and Network and Systems Auditing. Jim holds multiple certifications which include: CISSP-ISSEP, ISSMP, CAP, GSLC, GCIH, GSNA, GCWN, G2700, PMP, CIPP, C-CISO, CEH, and many others.



Jim was scheduled this year to speak and panel at events in Dubai, Kuwait, South Korea, Las Vegas, DC, Honolulu, Phoenix, and Tampa but unfortunately all events were cancelled this year due to COVID-19 related issues. His presentation topics included Quantum Computing, Cryptography, Defense in Depth, and Training Cyber Warriors. Besides being an excellent speaker, Jim is also an Award-Winning author and writer with over 50 publications. Recently Jim’s “Cyber Security Test Tips & Methods” ebook placed in the 100 Best Cyber Security Books of All-Time list by Bookauthority.org.



Awards Organiser Christina Price said, “This is the inaugural year for these awards and we have been overwhelmed with the number, and quality of entrants. Those companies and individuals who have made the shortlist, should be pleased with their achievement as the competition to do so was tough. I know the judges are going to have a hard time selecting the overall winners.”



TRECIG Chief Executive Officer, Roy Rucker, said, “TRECIG could not be more pleased with the news of Jim being a finalist in the American Cyber Awards. He exemplifies the company values that sets TRECIG apart in this evolving and rapidly growing industry.”



