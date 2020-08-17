Histria Books Launches Its New Histria Kids Imprint with the Release of Powerfully Perplexing Presidential Profiles by Rod Martinez

Press Releases Histria Books Press Release

Powerfully Perplexing Presidential Profiles is a fun fact/trivia book on our United States Presidents from George Washington to Donald Trump, written in a fun, witty, non-partisan style, to make learning entertaining and enjoyable. As the Manager of Histria Books, Dana Ungureanu, explained, “We are delighted to launch this important new imprint with this fun, educational book that is entertaining and informative for children of all ages, teaching them about the Presidents of our great nation and also about the women who supported them.”



Just in time for the 2020 election, you will find a wealth of stories and facts to be shared that could spark conversation or debate at any party. After all, George Washington’s kids were the first to play on the White House lawn right... or were they? This book covers a vast array of presidential trivia and facts, making it a fun read for kids and adults alike.



The author, Rod Martinez grew up on Marvel Comics and The Twilight Zone. He also had a fascination with American History dating back to grade school. He is a freelance writer of middle grade and young adult fiction and author of The Juniors. Rod regularly speaks at schools, conferences, and libraries promoting a love of the written word.



