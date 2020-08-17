Histria Books Announces the Release of the Paperback Edition of Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 by S.P. Grogan

Press Releases Histria Books Press Release

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 by bestselling author S.P. Grogan. The book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

Deeply rooted in historical fact, Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757 to 1777 delves into the mystery of how the character of Marquis de La Fayette rose to the occasion in his desire to fight for the underdog rebels in far-away America. Author S.P. Grogan places the youth of Gilbert into the context of the world around him in late 1700s France and the scandalous court of Queen Marie Antoinette and her clique of which the young noble was an active participant.

Lafayette, Courtier to Crown Fugitive will open your eyes to everything that impacts young La Fayette's understanding of the world, and what fed his desire to seek glory and honors. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, S.P. Grogan is a best-selling author specializing in historical fiction. His other books include Vegas Die: A Quest Mystery.

Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 370 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-036-0, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers.

