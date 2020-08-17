New Book by Linda Casebeer: "Charm and Strange"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Adelaide Books announces the release of the collection of poems, "Charm and Strange."

New York, NY, August 17, 2020



“Amazingly insightful and inspiring poetry collection! Linda Casebeer is a master poet. Charm and Strange gives a reader great comfort and peace in a chaotic world we live in. Finding and expressing “the lyrical beauty of the unknown and mysterious” is what she does the best." - Linda



Linda Casebeer has worked for many years as a medical education researcher. Her poems have appeared in journals such as Slant, Earth’s Daughters, Chest, Hospital Drive, Pinyon, Crab Orchard Review, Canary, The Big Window Review, Bones, The Raven’s Perch. She has published one collection of poems, The Last Eclipsed Moon, from Cherry Grove Collections in 2008. She lives with her husband, writer, and literature professor emeritus, Edwin Casebeer, in Birmingham, Alabama. They have five children. They have published one novel together, The Canary Room.



Available on Amazon



