Chaos Guitars Proudly Endorses Aiden Albright Aiden; is Affiliated with the Nazareth Thrash Outfit, Relapsed


Chaos Guitar announces its first local endorsement, School of Rock graduate, Aiden Albright.

Fogelsville, PA, August 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Chaos Guitar’s announced today, another artist is being added to the endorsement line up. Macungie native Aiden Albright has officially become a Chaos endorsed artist. The multi-talented Albright is a School of Rock graduate and not only an accomplished guitar player but also plays a vast variety of instruments.

The founder and creator of Chaos Guitars was quoted as saying, “We are so happy to have Aiden join the Chaos family, he is so incredibly talented and has such a great attitude, he fits right in here at Chaos.” When asked what made Aiden stand out above others, Dave Kite/Chaos Guitars founder answered, “Aiden has so much going for him, he may be young but he is extremely smart and talented, it has been a long time since I have seen someone with this kind of talent across the board who is still humble and just a genuinely good person.”

Aiden gets the title of the first “local” endorsement for Chaos Guitars considering his home town is only a few miles down the road from Chaos home base and the first School of Rock graduate to be a Chaos artist.
Contact Information
Chaos Guitars
Dave Kite
484-408-0854
Contact
www.chaosguitars.com

