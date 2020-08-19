Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases OKKAMI Press Release

Receive press releases from OKKAMI: By Email RSS Feeds: OKKAMI Partners with Anantara Hotel Group to Develop Anantara’s Digital Host App

OKKAMI has developed the guest engagement App for Anantara Hotels which includes many features including bookable in- and off-property experiences. Additionally, food & beverage menus can now be viewed digitally from the comfort of guests’ own mobile devices.

Bangkok, Thailand, August 19, 2020 --(



A major advantage of Anantara’s new Digital Host App is that it is connected to the DISCOVERY loyalty program. Guests with an existing account can easily sign in to the app without creating a new account. This seamless connectivity offers Anantara a powerful CRM tool to better service their loyal customers. While guests are in the app, they may also explore all Anantara properties and make direct reservations with a tap of their fingers.



From the app, Anantara’s guests have the ability to make an express check-in request. In the app, guests can upload a scan of their passport and arrival card (if applicable), and fill out a digital registration card. Once filled out, guests can make a request and the staff would be able to quickly cross-check the information with their PMS system and produce a room key, where guests only have to pass by the reception and pick it up.



All bookable in- and off-property experiences can be found within the Digital Host App. Moreover, food & beverage menus can now be viewed digitally from the comfort of guests’ own mobile devices. Guests will also have the option of ordering in-room dining from the app. The app also supports multilingual menus to cater to guests from all corners of the globe. On top of food & beverage ordering, guests can also make spa appointments. The app’s interface with the hotel’s spa booking system will automatically suggest next available time slots if their initial selection was fully booked.



Another feature to encourage more engagement between guests and staff is the in-app service request. Services that guests can request include but not limited to the following: grab my bag, wake up call, valet, turndown service, makeup room, fix it, laundry pick up, and more. Once requests are routed through to the staff, guests will also receive status updates and chat directly with staff about their request. Bangkok, Thailand, August 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This year, OKKAMI has been tasked with developing Anantara’s Digital Host mobile app. The app will enhance Anantara’s guests’ experience at all of their properties. The guest experience begins before their arrival at the hotel. Staff and guests can chat directly, allowing the opportunity for staff to anticipate a guest’s needs and personalise their stay. Staff will have the chance to upsell their property’s pre-arrival products and services such as transportation, dining, spa, experiences, and more, thus increasing spending per head.A major advantage of Anantara’s new Digital Host App is that it is connected to the DISCOVERY loyalty program. Guests with an existing account can easily sign in to the app without creating a new account. This seamless connectivity offers Anantara a powerful CRM tool to better service their loyal customers. While guests are in the app, they may also explore all Anantara properties and make direct reservations with a tap of their fingers.From the app, Anantara’s guests have the ability to make an express check-in request. In the app, guests can upload a scan of their passport and arrival card (if applicable), and fill out a digital registration card. Once filled out, guests can make a request and the staff would be able to quickly cross-check the information with their PMS system and produce a room key, where guests only have to pass by the reception and pick it up.All bookable in- and off-property experiences can be found within the Digital Host App. Moreover, food & beverage menus can now be viewed digitally from the comfort of guests’ own mobile devices. Guests will also have the option of ordering in-room dining from the app. The app also supports multilingual menus to cater to guests from all corners of the globe. On top of food & beverage ordering, guests can also make spa appointments. The app’s interface with the hotel’s spa booking system will automatically suggest next available time slots if their initial selection was fully booked.Another feature to encourage more engagement between guests and staff is the in-app service request. Services that guests can request include but not limited to the following: grab my bag, wake up call, valet, turndown service, makeup room, fix it, laundry pick up, and more. Once requests are routed through to the staff, guests will also receive status updates and chat directly with staff about their request. Contact Information OKKAMI

Jane Hamilton

+66(0)2 402 6646



https://www.okkami.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from OKKAMI Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend