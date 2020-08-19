VoIP Quotes Announces New Feature Set for VoIP Lead Generation Platform

Dover, DE, August 19, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- VoIP Quotes was started in 2018 and had success early on as one of the dominating players in the lead generation field for VoIP Services providers, focusing primarily on specific verticals. “After COVID, the amount of businesses in need of VoIP Services and seeking a VoIP quote has sky rocketed,” spokesperson Aileen Balbino stated.
VoIP Services Quotes has been a leading provider of leads in the industry for 3 years and hopes the new addition to the feature set will propel scalability and sustainability.
The focus now for the company is on helping major players in the VoIP space, by enabling smaller “resellers” to produce customers at an affordable rate.
VoIP Quotes also works with it’s clients to gain limited access to their CRM or lead management tool, to enable call analysis of the sales process and to ensure a return on investment is generated by its clientele.
Now the VoIP Quotes team is focusing on helping both major and smaller providers, hoping to enhance the ecosystem for both sides.
“If we can make it easier for a business to be connected with the right VoIP service, we’ve done our job,” says spokesperson Aileen Balbino.