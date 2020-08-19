VoIP Quotes Announces New Feature Set for VoIP Lead Generation Platform

Press Releases VoIP Quotes Press Release

VoIP Quotes has introduced an exclusive and branded lead generation package geared to help VoIP providers grow.

Dover, DE, August 19, 2020 --



VoIP Services Quotes has been a leading provider of leads in the industry for 3 years and hopes the new addition to the feature set will propel scalability and sustainability.



The focus now for the company is on helping major players in the VoIP space, by enabling smaller “resellers” to produce customers at an affordable rate.



VoIP Quotes also works with it’s clients to gain limited access to their CRM or lead management tool, to enable call analysis of the sales process and to ensure a return on investment is generated by its clientele.



Now the VoIP Quotes team is focusing on helping both major and smaller providers, hoping to enhance the ecosystem for both sides.



