PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
TEBillion

Press Release

Receive press releases from TEBillion: By Email RSS Feeds:

TEBillion Business Automation Provision for Franchise Operations


London, United Kingdom, August 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Following TEBillion's win of a closed deal with a leading infrastructure management organisation, the leading automation solutions company is preparing for the organisation's fully integrated automation processes on its over 300 franchises.

TEBillion started supporting the franchise operations into being fully automated by trainings with its large number of franchises. These trainings are helping the franchises go live with its fully automated processes.

TEB's much-awaited features already have gone with the automation processes which will be used on the franchises' sales operations. These features include a completed structure with certain modules like locations or regions within the applications which helps users configure its processes. Modules like sales locations can now be configured as franchise locations for example.

For more information about TEBillion and its products, contact:
+ 44 (0) 1582 870 180
pr@tebillion.email
www.tebillion.com

About TEBillion: TEBillion is an business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful by creating a self-configurable, low-cost, intelligent, future-proof toolset with a team that offers real after-sales support.
Contact Information
TEBillion
Gail Fuentes
+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181
Contact
https://www.tebillion.com/en/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TEBillion
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help