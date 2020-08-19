TEBillion Business Automation Provision for Franchise Operations

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

TEBillion started supporting the franchise operations into being fully automated by trainings with its large number of franchises. These trainings are helping the franchises go live with its fully automated processes.



TEB's much-awaited features already have gone with the automation processes which will be used on the franchises' sales operations. These features include a completed structure with certain modules like locations or regions within the applications which helps users configure its processes. Modules like sales locations can now be configured as franchise locations for example.



About TEBillion: TEBillion is an business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful by creating a self-configurable, low-cost, intelligent, future-proof toolset with a team that offers real after-sales support. London, United Kingdom, August 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Following TEBillion's win of a closed deal with a leading infrastructure management organisation, the leading automation solutions company is preparing for the organisation's fully integrated automation processes on its over 300 franchises.TEBillion started supporting the franchise operations into being fully automated by trainings with its large number of franchises. These trainings are helping the franchises go live with its fully automated processes.TEB's much-awaited features already have gone with the automation processes which will be used on the franchises' sales operations. These features include a completed structure with certain modules like locations or regions within the applications which helps users configure its processes. Modules like sales locations can now be configured as franchise locations for example.For more information about TEBillion and its products, contact:+ 44 (0) 1582 870 180pr@tebillion.emailwww.tebillion.comAbout TEBillion: TEBillion is an business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful by creating a self-configurable, low-cost, intelligent, future-proof toolset with a team that offers real after-sales support. Contact Information TEBillion

