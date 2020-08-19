StoneFly NAS Migration Software Beta Version Now Available for Free

Press Releases StoneFly Press Release

StoneFly, Inc. has announced the release of the StoneFly NAS Migrate beta version. A Free NAS migration software that's easy to use. Migrate NAS volumes NFS / CIFS / SMB NAS over LAN or WAN - with support for scheduled or real-time replication jobs.

Hayward, CA, August 19, 2020 --(



What is StoneFly NAS migrate?



StoneFly NAS migrate is a light-weight easy-to-use migration tool that supports CIFS and NFS data migration over Local Area Network (LAN) or Wide Area Network (WAN).



The software offers additional services like real-time replication, scheduled migration jobs, and AI-based predictive file analysis to simplify user experience and make the NAS migration process hassle-free.



Use-Cases for StoneFly NAS Migrate



Typical use-cases for the NAS migration software are:

- Migrate NAS volumes from old to new appliances

- Offload on-premises appliances by migrating NAS volumes to cloud-based repositories

- Configure real-time replication jobs for synchronization between source and destination

- Transfer infrequently accessed NAS volumes from high performance flash tiers to low cost capacity tiers



Beta Version is Free



The beta version for the NAS migration software is currently free. You can download it by visiting StoneFly website.



Technical support and professional services are not included. They have to be purchased separately.



About StoneFly, Inc.



StoneFly, Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance Network Attached Storage (NAS), Storage Area Networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, Hyperconverged systems and RAID systems.



George Williams

+1-510-265-1616



https://stonefly.com



