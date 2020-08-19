CAPPM Announces Its Next Batch of PMP Preparatory Internet Training

PMP (Project Management Professional) certification internet training is a remote class for candidates who are looking to upskill in their career or switch careers and are driven to earn PMP Certificate to increase their competitive edge in this competitive market.

Why do this program? Globally, there is a tremendous need and demand for certified PMP professionals in the workforce as project managers so the best practices are utilized in projects and to manage the project processes better within the organization.



Also, from Jan. 2, 2021 the exam patter for PMP exam is going to change and you will be able to take the exam with current pattern until Dec. 31, 2020. This is a great opportunity to take the training, prepare, apply with application support and complete the certification before Dec. 31, 2020. Delaying may move the process to next year.



Utilize the opportunity and register soon.



What you will learn?



- Professional & Social Responsibility

- Project Management Framework

- Role of Project Manager

- Project Life Cycles

- Project Management Processes

- Project Knowledge Areas

- PMP knowledge and Skills

- Interpersonal Skills

- Sample Questions & Answers

- Application Support

- Handholding



Class registration includes:



Digital Handout

Application support

Sample Q&A

Doubt clarification session

Course certificate of completion



When: August 24, 7 AM IST/ 5.30 AM UAE/ 9.30 PM EST. 2 hrs per day, Monday to Thursday.



Facilitators: Durgadevi Padmanaban, PMP | CSSBB



