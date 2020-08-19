TreNova Launches MyMathsHero - An Online Mathematics Learning Platform for Secondary Schools in Nigeria

Press Releases MyMaths Hero Press Release

07035351356 Ikeja, Nigeria, August 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TreNova Limited, Nigeria’s leading private school growth consultant and developer of the famous LearnNova, a 2D/3D Learning Support Studio for schools recently launched an online mathematics learning support platform for secondary schools in Nigeria.According to the MD/CEO of Trenova Limited, Mr Samuel Ajayi, “The idea of an online learning support platform for mathematics was conceived because of the dire need to revolutionize the teaching and learning of mathematics in Nigeria.”MyMathsHero is Nigeria’s largest selection of online mathematics lessons with over 2,400 video lessons and 8,000+ maths quizzes.Unlike classroom lessons where the teacher moves straight to another topic after covering his/her 1-2 hours period, MyMathsHero learning platform is designed to permit unlimited practices. This feature allows a user to continue learning any topic as many times as possible until the user achieves thorough mastery of the concept.In addition to this, the platform deploys a cutting-edge technology that ensures that users minimize data when streaming any lesson. While streaming a lesson for the first time, the platform automatically backs the streamed content online for offline uses. This means that the user can return any time to practice that topic again without using data.Mathematics practice questions and tests are added at the end of each lesson so that students can test their competence in real-time as they learn. After taking the tests, the platform marks the test within 5 seconds and gives the student the option to check the correct answers and workings. A student can re-take a test as many times as they want.Apart from the free plan that gives users access to all the free lessons on the platform. A user can also upgrade his/her account to have access to more lessons and features.According to Elena Kayode, Lekki, “I just wanted to share a quick note and let you know that you guys are doing a really good job. I’m glad I decided to opt for you. It’s really great how easy your website is. My Kids never has any problem at all.”Also according to Asmau Ibrahim, Kano, “You made it so simple. Your site is so much easier to use. My son can navigate it without help. I also love the lessons. Thanks.”Media ContactChinasa Ferderickinfo@mymathshero.com07035351356 Contact Information MyMaths Hero

