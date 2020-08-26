Retailers Pick Up Botanical Skin Care Recipe Book Worldwide

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Herbal Academy Press Release

The trusted leaders in herbal education, Herbal Academy, release a natural skincare book for use at home now offered at Barnes & Noble, Target, Amazon, and other retailers worldwide

Bedford, MA, August 26, 2020 --



"An alarming 1,300 chemicals are banned from being used in beauty products in the European Union while the US has banned only 11," said Marlene Adelmann, Founder, and Director of the Herbal Academy. "As consumers, especially in the States, it's crucial we read labels to know what we are putting on our bodies. As herbalists, we can take our health into our own hands with safer and more effective ingredients that may come right from our backyards. This is why we are so thrilled to share and empower others with this publication for botanical skincare beauty and health." The Botanical Skin Care Recipe Book has reached thousands of homes already, and its reach is ever-expanding with independent stores and notable retailers picking up copies to feature on bookshelves worldwide.



This book is perfect to start making rich creams to pamper your face targeting premature aging, oily, or dry skin or require soothing salves for minor first aid or topical support for a chronic skin condition, this beautifully illustrated book has everything you need to know to make effective, luscious and affordable products at home. This is a phenomenal collection of herbal recipes to welcome some "designer" self-care into your life or to make something delightful to surprise a friend at their doorstep. This book is the catalyst to safer, simpler, sounder beauty care.



"The Herbal Academy has done it again – producing a gorgeously laid out and incredibly useful resource for experienced and budding herbalists alike! The Botanical Skin Care Recipe Book is chock full of awesome, creative, do-able recipes ranging from shampoo, soap, and body lotion to baths, serums, toners, and salves," said Maria Noël Groves, Clinical Herbalist and Author of Body into Balance and Grow Your Own Herbal Remedies.



Individual copies of the Botanical Skin Care Recipe Book are available online at the Herbal Academy's website herbalacademy.com, Barnes & Noble, Target, Amazon, or other retailers worldwide. Wholesale purchasing options are also available and can be ordered through the Herbal Academy or Lightning Source.



About the Herbal Academy

Amber Meyers

(781) 908-4372



https://theherbalacademy.com/courses-classes/?ap_id=herbalacademy



